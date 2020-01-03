शहर चुनें

fatehpur misdeed case: accused's father died

फतेहपुर कांडः जलाकर मारी गई दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चिता पर लकड़ी रखने वाले आरोपी के पिता की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 03:55 PM IST
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर के हुसैनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को जला देने के आरोपी के पिता की कानपुर हैलट में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। घटना से परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। 
बता दें कि आरोपी का 60 साल का पिता बेटे से मुलाकात करने 18 दिसंबर को जेल गया था।

 
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
