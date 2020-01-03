फतेहपुर कांडः जलाकर मारी गई दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चिता पर लकड़ी रखने वाले आरोपी के पिता की मौत

{"_id":"5e0f152fbeab986e6862e8d0","slug":"fatehpur-misdeed-case-accused-s-father-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f152fbeab986e6862e8d0","slug":"fatehpur-misdeed-case-accused-s-father-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f152fbeab986e6862e8d0","slug":"fatehpur-misdeed-case-accused-s-father-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f152fbeab986e6862e8d0","slug":"fatehpur-misdeed-case-accused-s-father-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0f152fbeab986e6862e8d0","slug":"fatehpur-misdeed-case-accused-s-father-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला