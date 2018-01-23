बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6731824f1c1b8a268b5f33","slug":"reasons-behind-husband-wife-fight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u090f '7' \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928, \u0939\u0941\u0905\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
चंद महीनों में ही दरक गए '7' जन्मों के बंधन, हुअा यह हाल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 06:38 PM IST
कहीं पत्नी को पति पर भरोसा नहीं तो कहीं पति के साथ रहने की जिद। आपसी विवाद और दहेज उत्पीड़न के चलते आए दिन तकरार। ऐसे मामले हर राेज पुलिस के सामने आ रहे हैं, जिनके चलते सात जन्मों का बंधन चंद महीनों में ही दरक रहा है।
