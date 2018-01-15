Download App
खेत ले जाकर क‌िशाेर से क‌िया कुकर्म, हालत ब‌िगड़ी ताे छाेड़कर भागा युवक

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 09:10 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर देहात से एक चाैकाने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां एक युवक क‌िशाेर काे बहला फुसलाकर खेत पर ले गया। वहां पहुंचकर युवक ने मासूम के साथ कुकर्म क‌िया। जब क‌िशाेर की हालत ब‌िगड़ी ताे युवक माैके से भाग न‌िकला। 

 
