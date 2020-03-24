कोरोना वायरस: सांसद-विधायकों ने की मदद की घोषण, किसी ने एक करोड़ तो किसी ने किया 50 लाख देने का एलान

{"_id":"5e7a190e8ebc3e7690291942","slug":"coronavirus-update-in-kanpur-mp-mlas-opened-their-vault","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 50 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों की सीमाओं को किया गया सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जरूरत की चीजाें की दुकाने छोड़ बंद कराया बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों को किया जा रहा सैनेटाइज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलों की सीमाओं पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला