coronavirus update in kanpur: MP-MLAs opened their vault

कोरोना वायरस: सांसद-विधायकों ने की मदद की घोषण, किसी ने एक करोड़ तो किसी ने किया 50 लाख देने का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 08:49 PM IST
कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों की सीमाओं को किया गया सील
कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों की सीमाओं को किया गया सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए सांसद और विधायकों ने अपनी निधि से मदद देने की पेशकश की है। किसी ने एक करोड़ तो किसी ने कोरोना से जंग लड़ने के लिए 50 लाख की देने की घोषणा की है। इस बजट से मास्क, सैनिटाइजर व अन्य आवश्यक वस्तुओं की खरीद की जा सकेगी।
 
कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों की सीमाओं को किया गया सील
कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों की सीमाओं को किया गया सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जरूरत की चीजाें की दुकाने छोड़ बंद कराया बाजार
पुलिस ने जरूरत की चीजाें की दुकाने छोड़ बंद कराया बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों को किया जा रहा सैनेटाइज
सड़कों को किया जा रहा सैनेटाइज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलों की सीमाओं पर जांच करती पुलिस
जिलों की सीमाओं पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा
सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
