अभी और बढ़ेगी ठंड, 16 को बारिश की संभावना, पहाड़ पर गिरी बर्फ से मैदान में बढ़ी गलन

{"_id":"5e1893488ebc3e879d42027e","slug":"cold-will-increase-further-chances-of-rain-on-16th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 16 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1893488ebc3e879d42027e","slug":"cold-will-increase-further-chances-of-rain-on-16th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 16 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिन भर छाया रहा भीषण कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1893488ebc3e879d42027e","slug":"cold-will-increase-further-chances-of-rain-on-16th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 16 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूरे दिन छाया रहा कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1893488ebc3e879d42027e","slug":"cold-will-increase-further-chances-of-rain-on-16th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 16 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में पूरे दिन छाया रहा कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1893488ebc3e879d42027e","slug":"cold-will-increase-further-chances-of-rain-on-16th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 16 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूरे दिन छाया रहा कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला