बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानिए, आसाराम को उम्रकैद की सजा पर 'धर्मनगरी' के साधु-संतों ने क्या कहा...?
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 06:45 PM IST
आसाराम बापू को दुष्कर्म मामले में बुधवार को अदालत द्वारा आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाए जाने पर धर्मनगरी के साधू संतों ने कहा कि अपराधी कोई भी हो उनको सजा मिलनी चाहिए। आसाराम कोई साधु संत नहीं, उनको अपने किये की सही सजा मिली है। कानून सबके लिए बराबर है। मासूम बच्चियों के साथ घिनौना काम और समाज विरोधी काम तो कभी आम जनमानस को भी शोभा नहीं देते हैं। ऐसे लोगों को सजा अधिक से अधिक होनी चाहिए। जानिए किसने क्या कहा..?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ae07db74f1c1b6d098b64ce","slug":"chitrakoot-sage-reaction-about-asaram-s-conviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941-\u0938\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e...?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.