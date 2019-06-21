शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   child died in harsh firing in unnao by news pistol

मंदिर में हो रही थी नई पिस्टल की पूजा, प्रसाद लेने गए बच्चे के सिर पर लगी गोली, मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 07:15 PM IST
भाई को लगी गोली तो छूट पड़े आंखों से आंसू
भाई को लगी गोली तो छूट पड़े आंखों से आंसू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के अचलगंज में दो दिन पहले खरीदकर लाई गई लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान मंदिर के बाहर प्रसाद ले रहे बालक के सिर में गोली लग गई। उसकी घटनास्थल पर मौत हो गई। हत्यारोपी शव को लेकर उसके घर पहुंचा। पुलिस ने आरोपी को पिस्टल सहित गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बालक के पिता की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के  खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।


 
crime crime news crime news up up news news in up news in hindi crime news in hindi hindi news gun shot harsh firing harsh firing news unnao unnao news
भाई को लगी गोली तो छूट पड़े आंखों से आंसू
भाई को लगी गोली तो छूट पड़े आंखों से आंसू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे का शव देख एक पल के लिए पुलिस भी हो गई स्तब्ध
बच्चे का शव देख एक पल के लिए पुलिस भी हो गई स्तब्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे के गोली लगने की खबर सुनकर घर में कोहराम मच गया
बच्चे के गोली लगने की खबर सुनकर घर में कोहराम मच गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे को गोली लगने के बाद बदहवास बैठा पिता
बच्चे को गोली लगने के बाद बदहवास बैठा पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
