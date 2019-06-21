मंदिर में हो रही थी नई पिस्टल की पूजा, प्रसाद लेने गए बच्चे के सिर पर लगी गोली, मौत

{"_id":"5d0cdee18ebc3e1db739ec81","slug":"child-died-in-harsh-firing-in-unnao-by-news-pistol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाई को लगी गोली तो छूट पड़े आंखों से आंसू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0cdee18ebc3e1db739ec81","slug":"child-died-in-harsh-firing-in-unnao-by-news-pistol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0cdee18ebc3e1db739ec81","slug":"child-died-in-harsh-firing-in-unnao-by-news-pistol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चे का शव देख एक पल के लिए पुलिस भी हो गई स्तब्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0cdee18ebc3e1db739ec81","slug":"child-died-in-harsh-firing-in-unnao-by-news-pistol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चे के गोली लगने की खबर सुनकर घर में कोहराम मच गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0cdee18ebc3e1db739ec81","slug":"child-died-in-harsh-firing-in-unnao-by-news-pistol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चे को गोली लगने के बाद बदहवास बैठा पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला