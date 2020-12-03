शहर चुनें
बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न की जांच कर रही सीबीआई टीम ने साक्ष्य और सामान खूब जुटाए, अब चार्जशीट की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 03:24 PM IST
आरोपी जेई के साथ सीबीआई की टीम
1 of 6
आरोपी जेई के साथ सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
पचास बच्चों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर (निलंबित) रामभवन से जुटाए सबूतों और बरामद वस्तुओं से सीबीआई की विशेष क्राइम ब्रांच काफी खुश है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि मंगलवार (पहली दिसंबर) को यहां अदालत में सीबीआई के उपाधीक्षक ने कहा कि हमें जो साक्ष्य चाहिए थे, वह मिल गए हैं। हमारी मेहनत सफल हो गई।

 
