Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Burn innocent boy sticking to mother chest on pyre

PHOTOS: चिता पर मां के सीने से चिपक कर जला जिगर का टुकड़ा तो हर आंख हुई नम, जयपुर में हुई थी हत्या

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 09:59 PM IST
मां के साथ चिता पर लेटा नन्हा श्रीयम
1 of 5
मां के साथ चिता पर लेटा नन्हा श्रीयम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयपुर दोहरे हत्याकांड में गुरुवार को एक ही चिता पर मां श्वेता तिवारी और उनके 21 माह के बेटे श्रीयम का अंतिम संस्कार हुआ। चिता पर मां के सीने पर जब बेटे को लिटाया गया, तो सबकी आंखों से आंसू छलक पड़े। श्वेता तिवारी और श्रीयम का शव गुरुवार तड़के उनके पिता सुरेश मिश्रा, मां माधुरी, भाई शुभम व अन्य परिजन लेकर कानपुर पहुंचे।

 
jaipur elderly couple murdered three accused arrested jaipur police jaipur crime
