Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › bullets fired at the behest of SP leader took life of a lawyer's brother and sister

सपा नेता के इशारे पर चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों ने ली थी वकील भाई और बहन की जान, खून से लाल हुई थी जमीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 06:25 PM IST
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो)
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सपा नेता के इशारे पर चलाई गईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलिए से हुई अधिवक्ता भाई बहन की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने चार्जशीट न्यायालय में दाखिल कर दी है। औरैया के नारायनपुर मोहल्ले में पंचमुखी मंदिर परिसर में 15 मार्च को दिनदहाड़े पुलिस की मौजूदगी में सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक व उनके भाईयों ने दिनदहाड़े कई राउंड फायरिंग की थी।

 
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो)
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी सपा नेता कमलेश पाठक
आरोपी सपा नेता कमलेश पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया के खूनी संघर्ष में हुइ्र थी दो की मौत
औरैया के खूनी संघर्ष में हुइ्र थी दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
