यूपी: थाने के बाहर खड़ी थी दिव्यांग महिला, दरोगा बोला दांत तोड़ दूंगा, कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 04:46 PM IST
उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश की मित्र पुलिस का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें पहले उन्नाव एसपी की गाड़ी एक दिव्यांग महिला को रास्ते से हटाते हुए निकली फिर वहां मौजूद एक दरोगा ने महिला को दांत तोड़ने की धमकी दे डाली। इतना ही नहीं पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसके साथ गालीगालौज भी की। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला....

 
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता
उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी
कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी की कार ने पहले महिला को किनारे किया फिर पुलिस ने की बदसलूकी
एसपी की कार ने पहले महिला को किनारे किया फिर पुलिस ने की बदसलूकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे ने दिव्यांग मां को पीटा तो शिकायत लेकर पहुंची थी थाने
बेटे ने दिव्यांग मां को पीटा तो शिकायत लेकर पहुंची थी थाने - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी से शिकायत करना चाहती थी महिला लेकिन पुलिस ने भगाया
एसपी से शिकायत करना चाहती थी महिला लेकिन पुलिस ने भगाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ देर बाद मौके से चले गए कप्तान
कुछ देर बाद मौके से चले गए कप्तान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
