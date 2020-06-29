यूपी: थाने के बाहर खड़ी थी दिव्यांग महिला, दरोगा बोला दांत तोड़ दूंगा, कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी

{"_id":"5ef9ca7b8ebc3e430a0cb1eb","slug":"viral-video-of-police-misbehave-with-old-woman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव पुलिस ने दिव्यांग महिला से की अभद्रता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार में बैठ तमाशा देखते रहे एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी की कार ने पहले महिला को किनारे किया फिर पुलिस ने की बदसलूकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे ने दिव्यांग मां को पीटा तो शिकायत लेकर पहुंची थी थाने
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी से शिकायत करना चाहती थी महिला लेकिन पुलिस ने भगाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ देर बाद मौके से चले गए कप्तान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला