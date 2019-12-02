छेड़खानी का आरोप लगा नेता के बेटे को पीटा फिर अर्द्धनग्न कर लड़की के साथ पूरे बाजार में घुमाया

{"_id":"5de53e868ebc3e54c36d24fb","slug":"boy-was-beaten-up-on-the-charge-of-molesting-and-then-rotate-in-market-with-the-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0928\u0917\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लड़की के साथ लड़के को अर्द्धनग्न कर बाजार में घुमाया
पूरे रास्ते लड़के की लोगों ने की पिटाई, पुलिस बनी तमाशबीन
लड़के से उठक बैठक की करवाई गई
इस दौरान लोगों ने लड़के और लड़की का वीडियो भी बनाया
रास्ते भर लोगों ने लड़के की जमकर पिटाई की
कई घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस लड़के को अपने साथ ले गई
इस दौरान लड़का दोनों कान पकड़ कर रास्ते भर माफी मांगता रहा
पुलिस के साथ युवक
