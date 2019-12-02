शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   boy was beaten up on the charge of molesting and then rotate in market with the girl

छेड़खानी का आरोप लगा नेता के बेटे को पीटा फिर अर्द्धनग्न कर लड़की के साथ पूरे बाजार में घुमाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 10:21 PM IST
लड़की के साथ लड़के को अर्द्धनग्न कर बाजार में घुमाया
1 of 8
लड़की के साथ लड़के को अर्द्धनग्न कर बाजार में घुमाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन में छेड़खानी के आरोप में दोपहर के वक्त कोतवाली क्षेत्र में एक शिक्षक नेता के बेटे को भीड़ ने जमकर पीटा दिया। इतना ही नहीं लोगों ने उसके कपड़े भी फाड़ दिए फिर अर्द्धनग्न कर लड़की के साथ पूरे बाजार में उसे घुमाया। कई घंटे बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और छात्र व उसके साथ किशोरी को लेकर कोतवाली आई।

 
लड़की के साथ लड़के को अर्द्धनग्न कर बाजार में घुमाया
लड़की के साथ लड़के को अर्द्धनग्न कर बाजार में घुमाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरे रास्ते लड़के की लोगों ने की पिटाई, पुलिस बनी तमाशबीन
पूरे रास्ते लड़के की लोगों ने की पिटाई, पुलिस बनी तमाशबीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड़के से उठक बैठक की करवाई गई
लड़के से उठक बैठक की करवाई गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस दौरान लोगों ने लड़के और लड़की का वीडियो भी बनाया
इस दौरान लोगों ने लड़के और लड़की का वीडियो भी बनाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रास्ते भर लोगों ने लड़के की जमकर पिटाई की
रास्ते भर लोगों ने लड़के की जमकर पिटाई की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस लड़के को अपने साथ ले गई
कई घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस लड़के को अपने साथ ले गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस दौरान लड़का दोनों कान पकड़ कर रास्ते भर माफी मांगता रहा
इस दौरान लड़का दोनों कान पकड़ कर रास्ते भर माफी मांगता रहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के साथ युवक
पुलिस के साथ युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
