शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   blast in a house at auraiya one woman died and two injured

विस्फोट से महिला के उड़े चीथड़े खंडहर हुआ मकान, भूकंप समझ घरों से बाहर निकले लोग, दहशत का माहौल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 08:33 PM IST
घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 6
घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया के फफूंद में मंगलवार सुबह एक तेज धमाके ने लोगों का दिल दहला दिया। धमाका इतना तेज था कि जिस मकान मेें हुआ वहां सिर्फ मलबा ही मलबा बचा था। दूर तक लोगों के घर हिल गए थे। जिसे भूकंप समझ कर लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए। आतिशबाज के घर में अवैध रूप से भंडारण कर रखी गई आतिशबाजी में विस्फोट से मोहल्ला दहल गया। ईंटें, दरवाजे व खिड़की दूर जा गिरीं। आतिशबाज की पत्नी व समीप के प्लाट पर बंधी पड़ोसी की दो बकरियों की मौके पर मौत हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
blast in a house blast in a house in auraiya one woman died two injured auraiya news kanpur kanpur news up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Story of 2 year old child Fatehveer singh's Rescue operation in sangrur
Chandigarh

इस शख्स की बात मान जाता प्रशासन तो शायद बच जाता फतेहवीर, 15 मिनट में ऐसे निकाल दिया

11 जून 2019

किडनी कांड में कानपुर पुलिस ने फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल की महिला कोऑर्डिनेटर गिरफ्तार किया
Kanpur

किडनी कांड: फोर्टिस अस्पताल की महिला कोऑर्डिनेटर गिरफ्तार, दो मरीजों का होना था ट्रांसप्लांट

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर
Chandigarh

109 घंटे लड़ने के बाद जिंदगी की 'जंग' हारा फतेहवीर ऐसी हालत में गया घर, पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने

11 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

फतेहवीर सिंह को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, शव देख बेहोश हुई मां-दादी, देखिए संस्कार की पहली तस्वीरें

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
शिमला में बारिश
Shimla

शिमला में राहत बनकर बरसी बारिश, रोहतांग में बर्फबारी से कूल-कूल हुआ मौसम

11 जून 2019

बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

जिंदगी की जंग हारा 'फतेह', 109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से कैसे निकाला गया बच्चा, असली सच आया सामने

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

गंगा में 7 डूबे
Delhi NCR

दो को बचाने के चक्कर गंगा में समाईं 7 जिंदगियां, एक के बाद एक लगाई थी नदी में छलांग

11 जून 2019

गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

औली में होने वाली 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी में टूट रहे नियम, बिना अनुमति के चल रहा ये काम

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
संन्यास के दौरान युवराज सिंह का परिवार
Chandigarh

संन्यास लेने के बाद युवराज सिंह को मिलने जा रहा है ऐसा तोहफा, ताउम्र याद रखेंगे वो और सारी दुनिया

11 जून 2019

प्रेमी युगल के शव पेड़ से उतारती पुलिस
Agra

शादी कराने के बहाने बुलाया, 'अपनों' ने प्रेमी युगल को दी खौफनाक सजा

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
योगराज सिंह
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास से संतुष्ट नहीं पिता योगराज सिंह, बोले- मेरी ख्वाहिश तो अधूरी रह गई

11 जून 2019

युवती की हत्या
Meerut

युवती से दुष्कर्म, जेल जाने के डर से की शादी, फिर कर डाली हत्या, आरोपी पर 25 हजार का इनाम

11 जून 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

'दागदार' निकली इन चार पुलिसवालों की वर्दी, दो महिलाओं संग मिल 'हनीट्रैप' में हद कर दी

11 जून 2019

शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती
Dehradun

स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान, अब बेटियों को लेकर कही ये बात

11 जून 2019

गंगा स्नान
Dehradun

गंगा दशहरा 2019: कल जाम से बचना है तो मेरठ और दिल्ली के चारधाम यात्री इन मार्गों का लें सहारा

11 जून 2019

दिल्ली में हुई बारिश
Delhi NCR

प्रचंड गर्मी के बीच दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कुछ इलाकों में राहत की बारिश

11 जून 2019

विशाल जंगोत्रा व मकानमालकिन सुमन
Meerut

कठुआ केस: विशाल जंगोत्रा की बेगुनाही साबित करने में महिला ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, पढ़ें कब क्या हुआ

11 जून 2019

गंगा में स्नान करते श्रद्धालु
Chandigarh

75 वर्ष बाद गंगा दशहरा पर बना 'दिव्य योग', नहाकर आएं और दस प्रकार के पापों से छुटकारा पाएं

11 जून 2019

अजय गुप्ता
Dehradun

200 करोड़ की शाही शादी के बाद इस मंदिर में माथा टेकने पहुंचेंगे गुप्ता बंधु के बेटे और बहू

11 जून 2019

केदारनाथ मार्ग पर जाते जिलाधिकारी मंगेश घिल्डियाल(बीच में कुर्ते पायजामे में)
Dehradun

भेष बदलकर केदारनाथ मार्ग का जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीएम, व्यवस्थाओं की हकीकत देख उड़ गए होश, देखिए...

11 जून 2019

तेज धूप जला रही स्किन
Kanpur

गर्मी का कहर: बुंदेलखंड में आग उलग रहा आसमान, दूसरे दिन भी पारा 50 के पास, तपिश से तीन की मौत

11 जून 2019

मुलायम से मुलाकात करते योगी व साथ में मौजूद अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह से मिलने उनके आवास पर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, अखिलेश-शिवपाल भी रहे मौजूद

10 जून 2019

घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाका इतना तेज था कि दूर तक लोगों के घर हिल गए
धमाका इतना तेज था कि दूर तक लोगों के घर हिल गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद मकान खड़हर हो गया
धमाके के बाद मकान खड़हर हो गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके से आसपास के मकानों की दीवारे भी चटक गईं
धमाके से आसपास के मकानों की दीवारे भी चटक गईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद से इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है
धमाके के बाद से इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके में दो बकरियां भी मर गईं
धमाके में दो बकरियां भी मर गईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

अरब सागर में पैदा हुए डिप्रेशन ने अब चक्रवाती तूफान 'वायु' का रूप ले लिया है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक चक्रवाती तूफान गुजरात की तरफ बढ़ रहा है हालांकि गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में ‘वायु’ का असर दिखा।

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

गर्म जगह 3:01

ये है दुनिया की 8 सबसे गर्म जगह, जहां जाओगे तो झुलस जाओगे

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:36

पाकिस्तान के आसमान पर उड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी, लगा रखा है हवाई क्षेत्र में प्रतिबंध

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

युवराज सिंह की खराब पारी की वजह से घर में बरसे थे पत्थर

11 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.