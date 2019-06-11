विस्फोट से महिला के उड़े चीथड़े खंडहर हुआ मकान, भूकंप समझ घरों से बाहर निकले लोग, दहशत का माहौल

{"_id":"5cffbe5abdec2207826df504","slug":"blast-in-a-house-at-auraiya-one-woman-died-and-two-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0925\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाका इतना तेज था कि दूर तक लोगों के घर हिल गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद मकान खड़हर हो गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके से आसपास के मकानों की दीवारे भी चटक गईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद से इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके में दो बकरियां भी मर गईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला