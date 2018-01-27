बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पार्टी को कठघरे में खड़ा कर इस बीजेपी विधायक ने हिला दिया हाईकमान, विपक्षी दल दे रहे हैं बधाई
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 01:32 PM IST
यूपी दिवस कार्यक्रम में प्रभारी मंत्री के सामने अपनी ही सरकार के खिलाफ बगावती तेवर दिखाकर सदर विधायक ने जिले की राजनीति में गर्मी ला दी है। किसी ने विधायक के बोल को जायज ठहराया तो किसी ने विधायक पर भी सवालिया निशान लगा दिए।
