Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   attempt to misdeed with minor, mother murdered by accused

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में ढाल बनी मां तो चाकुओं से गोद किया खून से लथपथ, नौ दिन बाद मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 10:32 PM IST
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में मां थी गवाह, हत्यारों ने दी मौत
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में मां थी गवाह, हत्यारों ने दी मौत
उन्नाव में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डाल जिंदा जलाने की वारदात के कुछ दिन बाद ही कानपुर में एक और दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक मां अपनी मासूम बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में ढाल बनी तो हत्यारों ने चाकुओं से गोद डाला। नाबालिग बेटी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास करने वालों को सजा दिलाने की पैरवी कर रही केस की मुख्य गवाह रही पीड़िता की मां का शुक्रवार को निधन हो गया। 
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में मां थी गवाह, हत्यारों ने दी मौत
नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में मां थी गवाह, हत्यारों ने दी मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
