अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह में मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र पाकर चहक उठे 54 मेधावी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई/ जालौन, Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 06:24 PM IST
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उरई (जालौन) में अमर उजाला के तत्वावधान में भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन राठ रोड स्थित विनायक इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में किया गया। जिसमें यूपी बोर्ड के अलावा सीबीएसई व आईसीएसई बोर्ड के 54 मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित किया गया। एडीएम पीके सिंह, एएसपी डॉ. एके सिंह व डीआईओएस भगवत पटेल ने मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

पुलिस, प्रशासन व शिक्षा विभाग के आलाधिकारियों से सम्मानित होकर मेधावियों के चेहरों पर चमक और अभिभावकों की आंखों पर गर्व के भाव नजर आ रहे थे। विनायक कालेज के प्रबंधक दीपक गुप्ता ने अधिकारियों को प्रतीक चिह्न प्रदान किया।  
event in jalaun amar ujala event bhavishya jyoti samman kanpur kanpur news up news bhavishya jyoti samman event in fatehpur amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 amar ujala अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
