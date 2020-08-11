शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   After Dimple Yadav's intervention, question is why the police had Nishu sit in the police station for eight hours

डिंपल यादव के दखल के बाद उठा सवाल क्यों पुलिस ने नीशू को आठ घंटे थाने में बैठाया, लटकी मिली थी लाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 03:13 PM IST
नीशू कांड में डिंपल यादव ने दिया दखल
1 of 5
नीशू कांड में डिंपल यादव ने दिया दखल - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के जालौन में नीशू की मौत की मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच अब पुलिस और व्यापारी दोनों के गले की फांस बन गई है। यदि तहरीर के मुताबिक, कार्रवाई होती है तो शिकायतकर्ता व्यापारियों का नाम भी दोषियों की सूची में शामिल हो सकता है। इसको लेकर व्यापारियों में भी हड़कंप मचा है। रामनगर निवासी युवती नीशू ने शनिवार की सुबह घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी।

परिजनों ने पुलिस पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाकर तहरीर दी थी कि मोबाइल की दुकान पर तीन-चार लड़कों ने बेटी की जबरन तस्वीर खींच कर छेड़खानी की थी। प्रशासन ने मजिस्ट्रेटी जांच के आदेश कर दिए थे। एसपी ने आरोपी दरोगा को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur news up news orai news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बच्चियों को पढ़ाती सुदीक्षा की तस्वीर और बेटी के गम में रोती मां
Delhi NCR

सुदीक्षा ने बना रखी थी 20 साल की एक योजना, अमेरिका से पढ़ाई के बाद करना चाहती थीं ये काम

11 अगस्त 2020

Uttarakhand Weather: River Water level on Danger point in many places, Debris on road in bageshwar
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: लगातार बारिश से खतरे के निशान पर पहुंची नदियां, मलबा आने से घरों को नुकसान, तस्वीरें...

11 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

IAS बनना है तो 12 क्लिक में जानिए कैसे करें तैयारी, टॉपर्स ने खुद बताए फॉमूले, बड़े काम आएंगे

11 अगस्त 2020

पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह।
Gorakhpur

पूर्व आईएएस के निधन पर कलेक्टर बिटिया ने की पिता की अंत्येष्टि, लोगों ने कहा- हर किसी को मिले ऐसी बेटी

11 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य निशा घई द्वारा जानिए जन्माष्टमी पूजन विधि एवं कष्ट मुक्ति उपाय
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य निशा घई द्वारा जानिए जन्माष्टमी पूजन विधि एवं कष्ट मुक्ति उपाय
वियान चौधरी
Varanasi

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी: ये हैं काशी के क्यूट कान्हा, गृहस्थ आज मनाएंगे जन्माष्टमी और साधु कल 

11 अगस्त 2020

दिनेश सिंह व सुधा सिंह।
Gorakhpur

40 साल की लगन की दास्तां सुनाते हैं इनकी बगिया के पौधे, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी खूबसूरती

11 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Uttarakhand Weather: Dehradun Mussoorie Road 50 Meter Road Damage, Vehicle Movement Stop
Dehradun

Weather Today: देहरादून-मसूरी मार्ग का 50 मीटर हिस्सा धंसा, बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक, तस्वीरें...

11 अगस्त 2020

नियंत्रण रेखा पर गश्त करते सेना के जवान
Jammu

पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार, तस्वीरों में देखें जांबाजों की तैयारी

11 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur rain
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, लोगों को गर्मी से मिली राहत

11 अगस्त 2020

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Shubh Muhurat and timing For Krishna Puja and Solution For Good Luck
Dehradun

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: आज इस शुभ मुहूर्त में ऐसे करें कान्हा की पूजा, जीवन में भर जाएंगी खुशियां

11 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य निशा घई द्वारा जानिए जन्माष्टमी पूजन विधि एवं कष्ट मुक्ति उपाय
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य निशा घई द्वारा जानिए जन्माष्टमी पूजन विधि एवं कष्ट मुक्ति उपाय
krishna janmashtami
Gorakhpur

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: आज घरों में गूंजेगा ‘नंद के घर आनंद भयो...’

11 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के एक और साथी बालगोविंद को यूपी एसटीएफ ने चित्रकूट से दबोचा, बिकरू कांड के बाद से था फरार

11 अगस्त 2020

Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur

एक महीने बाद खतरे के निशान से नीचे आई राप्ती नदी, फिर भी नहीं टला है बाढ़ का खतरा

11 अगस्त 2020

Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur

यहां दर्जनों गांव के लोग रूखा-सूखा खाकर काट रहे जिंदगी, तस्वीरों में देखें किस तरह गुजार रहे दिन

11 अगस्त 2020

ale hasan rampur
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: आजम खां के खास पूर्व सीओ आले हसन की रामपुर में बोलती थी तूती, सीनियर अधिकारी भी कहते थे साहब!

11 अगस्त 2020

पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति मौत का मामलाः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा, मौत का कारण भी सामने आया

11 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना।
Gorakhpur

वीडियो: गोरखपुर में नहीं दिख रहा कोरोना का खौफ, लॉकडाउन खुलते ही सड़कों पर उमड़ें लोग

11 अगस्त 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

चिता पर रखे शव के जीवित होने पर मचा हड़कंप, रोकना पड़ा दाह संस्कार, तस्वीरें

11 अगस्त 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, क्या फरार भाई को बचा रही है पुलिस

11 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Agra

Janmashtami 2020: मथुरा में आज से तीन दिन तक श्रद्धालुओं का प्रवेश बंद, नंदगांव में जन्माष्टमी आज

11 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader sanjay khokhar murder
Meerut

बागपत में मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले भाजपा नेता को गोलियों से भूना, तस्वीरों में देखें मौके ए वारदात का हाल

11 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कोरोना काल में इम्यूनिटी बढ़ानी है तो ये पांच पौधे घर में लगा लें, संक्रमण पास में फटकेगा भी नहीं

11 अगस्त 2020

नीशू कांड में डिंपल यादव ने दिया दखल
नीशू कांड में डिंपल यादव ने दिया दखल - फोटो : amar ujala
नीशू खुदकुशी मामला
नीशू खुदकुशी मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन
थाने में रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited