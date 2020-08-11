शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे के एक और साथी बालगोविंद को यूपी एसटीएफ ने चित्रकूट से दबोचा, बिकरू कांड के बाद से था फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 12:54 PM IST
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
1 of 5
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी और विकास दुबे के साथी बालगोविंद दुबे को यूपी एसटीएफ ने मंगलवार को चित्रकूट से गिरफ्तार किया है। बिकरू कांड को अंजाम देने के बाद विकास और उसके सभी साथी फरार होकर अलग अलग जगहों पर जाकर छिप गए थे। इसी क्रम में बालगोविंद ने चित्रकूट को अपना ठिकाना बनाया था और घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद से वह यहीं पर छिपकर रह रहा था। घटना के बाद से इसपर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित था।

 
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey

विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के बाद से फरार था बालगोविंद
बिकरू कांड के बाद से फरार था बालगोविंद - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया सरेंडर
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया सरेंडर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
