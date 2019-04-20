शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   about dimple yadav for lok sabha election 2019

मुलायम की बहू का ट्विटर प्रेम, शेयर करती हैं हर बात, आजम खां के बयान पर हुईं ट्रोल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Apr 2019 02:23 PM IST
डिंपल यादव
1 of 6
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
सोशल मीडिया पर मुलायम की दो बहुएं सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव रहती हैं, लेकिन इन दिनों अपर्णा यादव ने कुछ चुप्पी सी साध रखी है। हालांकि अपर्णा ने आजम खां के बयान के बाद अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। इन दिनों ट्विटर पर डिंपल यादव हर एक बात शेयर करती हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़िए- डिंपल का ट्विटर प्रेम और चौकीदारों का प्रहार
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dimple yadav dimple mulayam singh akhilesh yadav lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 lok sabha election election
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव में किस सीट पर बदल रहे समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पढ़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहित शेखर
Delhi NCR

घर में ही था रोहित शेखर का कातिल ! मां उज्जवला ने बताई ऐसी बातें जो कर रहीं इस ओर इशारा

20 अप्रैल 2019

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा: दर्दनाक मंजर बयां करती ये तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
Loksabha Election 2019 : Akhilesh yadav property fact after nomination
Varanasi

अखिलेश यादव के नामांकन के दौरान हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शपथ पत्रों से सामने आई ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2019

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसा
Kanpur

PHOTOS हादसे के वक्त हवा से बात कर रही थी पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस, बेहद भयानक था वो मंजर

20 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
कुमाऊं रेजिमेंट में तैनात जवान की सड़क हादसे में मौत
Kanpur

कुमाऊं रेजिमेंट में तैनात जवान की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, कार में घुस गया बाइक का पिछला हिस्सा

20 अप्रैल 2019

ट्रेन पलटने के बाद यात्री
Kanpur

PHOTOS: पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस के 10 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, दो हिस्सों में बंटकर पलटी ट्रेन, मच गया हाहाकार

20 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

इस सीट पर जीत का तिलक लगाने को सभी दलों ने झोंकी ताकत, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति को मोदी मैजिक की आस

20 अप्रैल 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Agra

एटा में रैली कर 'इतिहास' रचेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, पांच साल बाद बन रहा यह 'चुनावी' संयोग

20 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
रोहित शेखर तिवारी और उनकी पत्नी अपूर्वा शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

आखिर क्या बताना चाहते थे रोहित शेखर! मौत से पहले किया कई लोगों को फोन...

19 अप्रैल 2019

अभय चौटाला
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: हरियाणा के रण में इनेलो ने सभी सीटों पर उतारे प्रत्याशी, जानिए कौन कितना धुरंधर

20 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
हरिद्वार मेयर
Dehradun

पति के साथ शहर की सफाई कराने पहुंचीं मेयर, अपने खर्चे पर मजदूर बुलाकर हटवाई गंदगी, देखिए...

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी की अस्थियां गंगा में विसर्जित करते परिजन
Dehradun

आठ साल के इस बच्चे ने गंगा में विसर्जित की रोहित शेखर तिवारी की अस्थियां, तस्वीरें भावुक कर देंगी...

20 अप्रैल 2019

रवि कुमार
Delhi NCR

UPSC: ये हैं इस साल के हिंदी माध्यम से अव्वल, इन सवालों का जवाब देकर हुए सफल

19 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव और डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

अखिलेश और डिंपल के पास है बेइंतहा दौलत, दोनों की संपत्ति जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी को याद कर रोती मां अैर पत्नी
Dehradun

अस्थि विसर्जन के वक्त रोहित को याद कर फूट-फूट कर रोईं मां और पत्नी, मौत को लेकर कही ये बातें...

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी
Dehradun

मौत से 5 दिन पहले ही बजरंगबली के इस धाम आए थे रोहित शेखर, जाहिर की थी अपनी ये इच्छा

20 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka gandhi
Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की लव स्टोरीः प्रियंका से शादी के लिए परिवार छोड़ा, बहू बनाने को तैयार नहीं थे पिता

18 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान, बोले..शराब आदमी का शौक इसलिए बंटवाई कोई जहर नहीं बंटवाया

20 अप्रैल 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Lucknow

सपाई बनी पत्नी के नामांकन जुलूस में ऐसा था शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का अंदाज, समर्थन से हुए अभिभूत, तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2019

Archaeology department of BHU find 38 hundred year old remains in chandauli
Varanasi

यूपी के इस जिले में मिले 38 सौ साल पुराने अवशेष, नदी किनारे बसी थी सभ्यता, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर हिंदुत्व की चिंगारी, भोपाल में दिग्विजय से है टक्कर, रोमांचकारी होगा मुकाबला

20 अप्रैल 2019

Loksabha election 2019 : Pictures of Akhilesh yadav nomination in azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में उड़ाई गईं आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा रहा अखिलेश यादव का नामांकन

19 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
डिंपल यादव
डिंपल यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.