Hathras Kand latest update parents of accused could not meet their children cried alot

हाथरस कांड: गिड़गिड़ाते और बिलखते रहे आरोपियों के परिजन, बच्चों से नहीं हो पाई मुलाकात

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 03:02 PM IST
हाथरस कांड के एक आरोपी का घर
1 of 5
हाथरस कांड के एक आरोपी का घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड के आरोपियों के आने की जानकारी मिलने पर उनके परिजन भी कोर्ट परिसर के बाहर एकत्रित हो गए। अलीगढ़ जेल में जाने के बाद आरोपियों की उनके परिजनों ने शक्ल भी नहीं देखी थी। ऐसे में वे अपने बच्चों से मिलना चाहते थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें पास नहीं जाने दिया। परिजन फूट-फूटकर रोए और गिड़गिड़ाए, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें मिलने से रोक दिया। बाद में पुलिस उन्हें सीधे ले गई। वहीं आरोपी पक्ष के अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि उन्होंने कोर्ट से चार्जशीट प्राप्त कर ली है और इसका अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। 

 
हाथरस कांड के एक आरोपी का घर
हाथरस कांड के एक आरोपी का घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
