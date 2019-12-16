शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   When chief minister yogi adityanath survived narrowly in the deadly attack

जब बड़े जानलेवा हमले में बाल-बाल बचे थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, गोरखपुर दंगों में हुए थे गिरफ्तार

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 02:16 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
1 of 5
योगी आदित्यनाथ
शायद कम ही लोग ये बात जानते होंगे कि यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर एक बार बड़ा जानलेवा हमला हुआ था। इस हमले में वह बाल-बाल बच गये थे। ये हमला इतने बड़े लेवल पर था कि योगी के समर्थकों की सौ से ज्यादा गाड़ियों को हमलावरों ने घेर लिया और तोड़फोड़ कर लोगों को लहुलुहान कर दिया। इसी बीच जमकर फायरिंग हुई थी। भीड़ को शांत करने के लिए पुलिस ने ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां भी बरसाईं थीं।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur special yogi adityanath special gorakhpur riots gorakhpur news yogi adityanath yogi adityanath yogi adityanath story up cm yogi chief minister yogi adityanath cm yogi adityanath kanpur azamgarh gorakhpur yogi adityanath cm up cm adityanath up cm yogi adityanath up cm cm of up up cm 2017 cm of up 2017 योगी आदित्यनाथ योगी आदित्यनाथ योगी आदित्यनाथ कहानी मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ कानपुर अजमगढ़ गोरखपुर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पिता आजम खां के साथ अब्दुल्ला आजम
Prayagraj

जानिए आरोपों के दलदल में फंसे आजम खां के बेटे अब्दुल्ला के बारे में, पढ़ें क्यों रद्द हुई विधायकी

16 दिसंबर 2019

गायघाट पर फिल्म की शूटिंग करते अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर और अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: आलिया और रणबीर के प्रशंसकों ने नाव से किया पीछा, राजघाट से चेतसिंह किले तक हुई शूटिंग

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
heavy snowfall at mountains, cold winds increased the cold in Western UP
Meerut

बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ तो सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम की अठखेलियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्माणाधीन दीवार अचानक भरभराकर ढहने से मची चीखपुकार। दाऊद (फाइल फोटो) मलबे में दबी मां के सिर पर आई चोट
Lucknow

लखनऊः तीसरी मंजिल की दीवार गिरी, मासूम की मौत, मची चीखपुकार

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
वीर नारी कलावती और फुल्हानी देवी
Agra

विजय दिवस: 1971 के युद्ध में सुहाग कुर्बान, वीर नारियों ने परवरिश कर बेटों को बनाया सेना का जवान

16 दिसंबर 2019

kedarnath and badrinath dham snowfall exclusive pictures
Chamoli

केदारनाथ में सात फीट बर्फ, बदरीनाथ धाम भी बर्फीली चादर के आगोश में, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मिड-डे मील बनाते छात्र-छात्राएं
Agra

शर्मनाक: अनुसूचित जाति की छात्रा ने आलू काटे तो रसोइया ने नहीं बनाया मिड-डे मील

16 दिसंबर 2019

snowfall Havoc in uttarakhand
Chamoli

बर्फबारी का कहरः चमोली के 120 गांव पड़े अलग-थलग, औली मार्ग पर एक दर्जन से अधिक वाहन फंसे

16 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
पूर्व एयर मार्शल निर्दोष त्यागी
Chandigarh

कारगिल की चोटियों पर युद्ध के लिए तैयार नहीं थी वायुसेना, एलओसी पार करने की इजाजत होती तो...

16 दिसंबर 2019

CAA 2019 jamia student shirtless protest against police lathi charge and tear gas in library
Delhi NCR

जामिया लाइब्रेरी के अंदर आंसू गैस छोड़ने और लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में छात्र कर रहे अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध
Jammu

विजय दिवसः जानिए कैसे इस जाबांज ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व जनरल के भाई को किया था ढेर

16 दिसंबर 2019

Places to celebrate new year.
Lucknow

नया साल मनाने के लिए ये समुद्री किनारे बने लोगों की पहली पसंद, हो रही बंपर बुकिंग, तस्वीरें

16 दिसंबर 2019

1971 का भारत पाक युद्ध
Jammu

विजय दिवसः कहानी उस वीर सपूत की, जिसने कश्मीर पर कब्जा करने आए दुश्मन को दौड़ा-दौड़कर किया ढेर

16 दिसंबर 2019

himachal patwari result 114 posts still vacant out of 1195
Bilaspur

तीन लाख अभ्यर्थियों में भी नहीं मिले 1195 पटवारी

16 दिसंबर 2019

मिलिट्री लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल
Chandigarh

'कश्मीर में अजीब सी शांति है, भगवान जानता आगे क्या होगा, पर वहां केंद्र के शासन की जरूरत'

16 दिसंबर 2019

Violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

जामिया हिंसा में बड़ा खुलासा, तोड़फोड़ के साथ बसों में हुई लूटपाट, पुलिस का गोली चलाने से इनकार

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बढ़ी यात्रियों की मुसीबतें, 15 से ज्यादा ट्रेनें 31 जनवरी तक निरस्त, कई गाड़ियों के रूट बदले

16 दिसंबर 2019

1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध
Jammu

1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध: दुश्मन के घर में घुसकर उसको मात देने वाले जाबांज की कहानी

16 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड से ठिठुरे बच्चे
Agra

Agra Weather Update: ठंड से कांपे लोग, शीत लहर के चलते स्कूलों का समय बदला

16 दिसंबर 2019

ससुराल की चौखट पर धरना
Agra

रातभर ससुराल की चौखट पर बैठी रही विवाहिता, सास ने नहीं खोला दरवाजा, पति ने भी मुंह फेरा

16 दिसंबर 2019

humsafar train
Gorakhpur

यात्रीगण! कृपया ध्यान दें, अब रोजाना नहीं चलेगी 'हमसफर', ये ट्रेनें भी रहेंगी निरस्त

16 दिसंबर 2019

Violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

शाम होते-होते जल उठा जामिया नगर, तनाव-कर्फ्यू जैसे हालात, फोन पर लोग पूछने लगे अपनों का हाल

16 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी पूरे दिन मौजूद रहे।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी पूरे दिन मौजूद रहे। - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : file
शहीद के घर पहुंचे सीएम योगी
शहीद के घर पहुंचे सीएम योगी - फोटो : file
लोकभवन कार्यक्रम का एक दृश्य।
लोकभवन कार्यक्रम का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Ind vs WI 2019 : ये रहे टीम इंडिया की हार के पांच खलनायक

वेस्टइंडीज ने रविवार को पहले वन-डे में भारत को आठ से करारी शिकस्त दी। चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में वेस्टइंडीज ने टॉस जीता और भारत को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन 2:07

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया के छात्रों के प्रदर्शन पर मनोज तिवारी का बड़ा आरोप

16 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:03

मीडिया वालों के साथ सलमान खान का डांस देखा क्या?

16 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर जामिया 3:08

जामिया हिंसा मामला : 50 छात्र किए गए रिहा, पुलिस कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कई छात्र संगठनों की हड़ताल

16 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 3:09

16 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

15 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited