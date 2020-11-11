शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   kanchan murder case new Story of police Sunil Shastri new confession

कंचन हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, पुलिस की नई कहानी...सुनील शास्त्री के इस ‘कबूलनामे’ से सब हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 08:58 AM IST
kanchan murder case
1 of 5
kanchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली की कंचन मिश्रा के हत्याकांड में नया मोड़ आ गया है। आरोपी पति ने पहले घर में गला दबाकर हत्या करने की बात कबूल की थी। लेकिन अब  बरेली पुलिस की जुबान से कंचन की हत्या की नई कहानी मंगलवार को सामने आई। पुलिस की लिखापढ़ी के मुताबिक सुनील शास्त्री अपनी पहली पत्नी सीमा के साथ कंचन को लेकर रामगंगा पहुंचा था जहां तीनों ने पहले गंगा स्नान किया और फिर सुनील ने अंधेरे में ही चाकू मारकर कंचन की हत्या कर दी और शव अखा तिराहे पर फेंक दिया। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly pilibhit uttar pradesh kanchan murder case kanchan murder bareilly murder case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Basti

पटाखों की आवाज और धुएं से गर्भवतियों को ज्यादा खतरा, विशेषज्ञों ने कहा ने बताई ये बड़ी बात

11 नवंबर 2020

kanchan murder case
Bareilly

कंचन हत्याकांड: कंचन की कॉल डिटेल से सामने आया असली सच, आरोपी सुनील शास्त्री का था इन्हें फंसाने का प्लान

11 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
दिलीप मिश्र का पुराना घर दाएं और नया घर बाएं।
Gorakhpur

मन को छू गई बेबसी तो खुद की रकम से बनवा दिया गरीब का घर, परिवार बोला- 'फरिश्ता है ये शख्स'

11 नवंबर 2020

BCG Corona Vaccine
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर माना जा रहा यह टीका, जानिए किस मिलेगा सबसे पहले लाभ

11 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
दुकानों पर मिठाई बनाते कारीगर।
Deoria

UP Bypolls: यहां जीत सब रहे, लेकिन किसी ने 'जीत' की नहीं बनवाई मिठाई

11 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अनोखा है गीता प्रेस का मुख्य द्वार, यहां एक साथ होते हैं अनेक तीर्थों के दर्शन

11 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

धनतेरस। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Diwali 2020: इस बार दो दिन मनाई जाएगी धनतेरस, जानिए खरीदारी का शुभ मुहूर्त

11 नवंबर 2020

जीत का जश्न मनाते डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश मणि त्रिपाठी।
Deoria

UP By-Election Result 2020: कौन हैं देवरिया के नए विधायक डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश? जानिए उनके बारे में सब कुछ

11 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण से छाया अंधेरा
Delhi NCR

देश में दिल्ली का हाल सबसे बुरा, लगातार छठे दिन हवा गंभीर श्रेणी में, प्रदूषण आपातकालीन स्तर पर

11 नवंबर 2020

मीना की गोद में नवजात
Agra

‘कान्हा’ से अलग होने के ख्याल से रो पड़ीं ‘यशोदा’, नियम-कानून बने ममता के बीच दीवार

11 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
प्रेम मंदिर
Agra

वृंदावन के प्रेम मंदिर में आज से श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश, करना होगा नियमों का पालन

11 नवंबर 2020

जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेते हुए भाजपा के प्रेमपाल सिंह धनगर
Agra

UP By-Election Result 2020: जीत पर बोले भाजपा के प्रेमपाल- जनता के विश्वास को टूटने नहीं देंगे

11 नवंबर 2020

टूंडला से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेमपाल सिंह धनगर जीते
Agra

UP By-Election Result 2020: टूंडला में फिर खिला 'कमल', जीत के जश्न में डूबे भाजपाई

11 नवंबर 2020

चिराग पासवान
Bihar

रुपहले पर्दे पर नहीं चला चिराग का जादू, राजनीति में भी पासवान को जमीन की तलाश

10 नवंबर 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

वाहनों पर टोकन टैक्स घटाया, 240 पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, धर्मशाला में होगा विस शीतकालीन सत्र, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

10 नवंबर 2020

Chardham yatra 2020 Latest news: Kedarnath Kshetrapal Bhairavnath temple Doors closed
Dehradun

बाबा केदार के क्षेत्रपाल भैरवनाथ मंदिर के कपाट हुए बंद, देवता ने अवतरित होकर भक्तों को दिया आशीर्वाद

10 नवंबर 2020

Prayagraj News : झूंसी के छतनाग में हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक यादव के मकान को ध्वस्त करता पीडीए का बुलडोजर।
Prayagraj

झूंसी में हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक यादव के दो मकानों पर चला पीडीए का बुलडोजर, जमींदोज

10 नवंबर 2020

सारागढ़ी की लड़ाई
Chandigarh

10 हजार अफगान पठानों को 21 सिखों ने चटाई थी धूल, अब इंग्लैंड में लगेगी 'नायक' की प्रतिमा

10 नवंबर 2020

राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय
Himachal Pradesh

अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में हिमाचल के राज्यपाल ने की स्कीइंग, बोले- यहां आकर शिमला भूल गया

10 नवंबर 2020

शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह
Bihar

सटीक लगा भाजपा की शूटर श्रेयसी का निशाना, राजद प्रत्याशी को 41 हजार वोट से हराया

10 नवंबर 2020

इंदुराज नरवाल, योगेश्वर दत्त, श्रीकृष्ण हुड्डा
Chandigarh

Baroda bypoll : योगेश्वर दत्त दूसरी बार चुनाव हारे, कांग्रेस के इन 'पहलवानों' ने दी सियासी पटखनी

10 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लखनऊ पुलिस की लापरवाही से रिलीज हुई थी विकास के भाई की राइफल

10 नवंबर 2020

kanchan murder case
kanchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanchan murder case
kanchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanchan murder case
kanchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंचन हत्याकांड की आरोपी सीमा और सुनील शास्त्री
कंचन हत्याकांड की आरोपी सीमा और सुनील शास्त्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुनील और सीमा
सुनील और सीमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X