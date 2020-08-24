बरेली में लौटने लगी बाजारों और गलियों की रौनक, तस्वीरों में देखें पांच महीनों में क्या बदला

{"_id":"5f43d244d2013604e23ec35a","slug":"janta-curfew-and-lockdown-completes-5-months-see-bareilly-now-and-then-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरेली में लौटने लगी रौनक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली एसएसपी दफ्तर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुतुबखाना चौराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुतुबखाना के पास इस गली में चाट व अन्य फास्टफूड की दुकानों के पास भीड़ लगी रहती थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंद्रा मार्केट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला