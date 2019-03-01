बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c79104cbdec224ba94b8023","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चौकी के पास चल रहा था हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट, युवतियों को ऐसे हाल में देख पुलिस भी हैरान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 04:28 PM IST
बरेली में पुलिस ने इज्जतनगर थानाक्षेत्र के कर्मचारी नगर पुलिस चौकी से सौ मीटर की दूरी पर चल रहे सेक्स रैकेट का बुधवार रात भंडाफोड़ कर दिया। ये कार्रवाई दूसरे थाने की पुलिस ने अंजाम दी। पुलिस ने रैकेट संचालक मकान मालिक के साथ दो युवकों और तीन युवतियों को गिरफ्तार में ले लिया। इनसे आपत्तिजनक सामग्री भी बरामद की। युवतियों में दो बिहार की तो एक दिल्ली की है। इन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। लड़कियों को लाने वाला दलाल फरार है।
