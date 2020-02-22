प्रयागराज में अमिताभ बच्चन के ‘दस द्वार वाला बंगला’ की खासियत जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
amitabh bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
amitabh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
amitabh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e5125568ebc3ef3c8145011","slug":"you-shocked-to-know-the-special-feature-of-amitabh-bachchan-s-dus-gate-wala-bungalow-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया