पीसीएस इंटरव्यू में भी याद किए गए लालजी टंडन, राजनैतिक सफर और गेस्टहाउस कांड के बारे में पूछे सवाल

{"_id":"5f17d9566a6e321a4f586277","slug":"questions-asked-about-lalji-tandon-in-pcs-interview-political-journey-and-guesthouse-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0948\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लालजी टंडन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f17d9566a6e321a4f586277","slug":"questions-asked-about-lalji-tandon-in-pcs-interview-political-journey-and-guesthouse-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0948\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : पीटीआई
{"_id":"5f17d9566a6e321a4f586277","slug":"questions-asked-about-lalji-tandon-in-pcs-interview-political-journey-and-guesthouse-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0948\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षात्कार
- फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
{"_id":"5f17d9566a6e321a4f586277","slug":"questions-asked-about-lalji-tandon-in-pcs-interview-political-journey-and-guesthouse-scandal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0948\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली
- फोटो : एएनआई