संगम पर महाशिवरात्रि की डुबकी से माघ मेला पूरा, लाखों श्रद्धालु उमड़े

{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e5000048ebc3ef37d133707","slug":"mahashivratri-dip-at-the-confluence-saw-the-magh-mela","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u00a0\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : prayagraj