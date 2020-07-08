शहर चुनें
Homeguard custody in Holagarh murder case- two brothers and son-in-law also arrested from Kanpur

होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में शीघ्र हो सकता है खुलासा, लापता होमगार्ड हिरासत में, दो भाइयों और दामाद को भी पुलिस ने कानपुर से दबोचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 10:33 PM IST
prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो।
prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : prayagraj
होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने बुधवार को शक के दायरे में आए होमगार्ड और उसके भाइयों को पकड़ लिया। उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इन तीनों के अलावा पुलिस ने प्रिंस पांडे के करीब डेढ़ दर्जन दोस्तों को भी पकड़ा है। उन सब से पूछताछ की जा रही है। सूत्रों ने बताया है कि पुलिस हत्याकांड के खुलासे के बेहद करीब पहुंच चुकी है। जल्द ही खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।
holagarh news prayagraj news holagarh murder cae murder case prayagraj police

prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो।
prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो।
prayagraj news: होलागढ़ हत्याकांड में मृतकों के फाइल फोटो।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
prayagraj news
