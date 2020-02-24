शहर चुनें

High court revokes SC-ST Act section in closed-door incident

हाईकोर्ट ने बंद कमरे में हुई घटना में एससी-एसटी एक्ट की धारा रद्द की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 09:00 PM IST
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
1 of 3
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत कोई मामला तभी बनता है, जब कि वह पब्लिक व्यू (ऐसी जगह हुई हो जहां अन्य लोगों ने भी उसे देखा हो) में हुई हो। बंद कमरे में घटी घटना जहां उसे देखना वाला कोई अन्य व्यक्ति नहीं था, पब्लिक व्यू के दायरे में नहीं आएगी। इस स्थिति मेें एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत मामला नहीं बनेगा। सोनभद्र के केपी ठाकुर की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति आरके गौतम ने दिया है।

 याची के अधिवक्ता सुनील कुमार त्रिपाठी का कहना था कि याची केपी कुमार खनन विभाग में अधिकारी हैं। याची विभाग के कर्मचारी विनोद कुमार तनया के खिलाफ चल रही विभागीय कार्यवाही में जांच अधिकारी हैं।
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
SC/ST Act
SC/ST Act
court of inquiry
court of inquiry - फोटो : court of inquiry
