एम्स ले जाने के सवाल पर परिवार ने कहा था-'हम अकेले कैसे कर पाएंगे', वायरल मेडिकल रिपोर्ट का क्या है सच?

{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76a4893a9ecb435e22dae6","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-what-is-the-truth-of-viral-medical-report-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-'\u0939\u092e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला