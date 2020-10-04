Hathras Rape Case: बिटिया के परिजन रुआंसे गले से बोले-कुछ तो समय दो भाई, बच्चों के लिए खाना बना लें, भूखे रो रहे हैं

{"_id":"5f794ce58ebc3e9bc567b81a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-family-of-victim-says-media-give-some-time-cook-for-the-children-weeping-hungry-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Rape Case: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f794ce58ebc3e9bc567b81a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-family-of-victim-says-media-give-some-time-cook-for-the-children-weeping-hungry-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Rape Case: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता की रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f794ce58ebc3e9bc567b81a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-family-of-victim-says-media-give-some-time-cook-for-the-children-weeping-hungry-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Rape Case: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस में पीड़िता के गांव में आज मीडिया को जाने की मिली अनुमति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f794ce58ebc3e9bc567b81a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-family-of-victim-says-media-give-some-time-cook-for-the-children-weeping-hungry-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Rape Case: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के परिवार ने मीडिया से दूरी बनाते हुए खुद को कमरे में किया बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f794ce58ebc3e9bc567b81a","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-family-of-victim-says-media-give-some-time-cook-for-the-children-weeping-hungry-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Rape Case: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला