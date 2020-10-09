हाथरस कांड में एक और वीडियो वायरल, बिटिया घायल अवस्था में ले रही थी इस आरोपी का नाम, मौके पर थे चार लोग

{"_id":"5f7fdee78ebc3e74f6224da5","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-another-video-viral-in-hathras-incident-girl-was-taking-name-of-accused-in-injured-condition-four-people-were-on-the-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
