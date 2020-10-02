भाजपा सांसद और उनकी बेटी ने मेरे बेटे को फंसाया है, आरोपी का पिता बोला-वो दोषी तो सरेआम मार दो गोली

{"_id":"5f7697e3348be73cf6759fb8","slug":"hathras-rape-case-bjp-mp-and-his-daughter-have-framed-my-son-the-father-of-the-accused-said-my-son-is-guilty-then-shoot-him-publicly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0935\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7697e3348be73cf6759fb8","slug":"hathras-rape-case-bjp-mp-and-his-daughter-have-framed-my-son-the-father-of-the-accused-said-my-son-is-guilty-then-shoot-him-publicly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0935\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7697e3348be73cf6759fb8","slug":"hathras-rape-case-bjp-mp-and-his-daughter-have-framed-my-son-the-father-of-the-accused-said-my-son-is-guilty-then-shoot-him-publicly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0935\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7697e3348be73cf6759fb8","slug":"hathras-rape-case-bjp-mp-and-his-daughter-have-framed-my-son-the-father-of-the-accused-said-my-son-is-guilty-then-shoot-him-publicly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0935\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7697e3348be73cf6759fb8","slug":"hathras-rape-case-bjp-mp-and-his-daughter-have-framed-my-son-the-father-of-the-accused-said-my-son-is-guilty-then-shoot-him-publicly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0935\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला