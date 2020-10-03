शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case Audio viral of conversation of Hathras MP rajveer diler and young man from mumbai

हाथरस सांसद को मुंबई से आया फोन, युवक बोला-आप वाल्मीकि समाज के हो, ठाकुरों के साथ ये करा दो, वो करा दो...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 08:31 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक युवक से बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद हाथरस के सांसद राजवीर दिलेर विवादों में घिर गए हैं। सांसद वीडियो में कही गई बातों से इनकार नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि मुंबई से एक वाल्मीकि समाज के लड़के का फोन आया था। बाद में वही ऑडियो वायरल कर दिया। पूर्व विधायक राजवीर पहलवान के आरोप को सांसद निराधार बता रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि न तो उन्होंने रिपोर्ट कराई और न ही कि किसी आरोपी को जेल भेजवाया।

 
