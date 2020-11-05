शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई से नाराज हुआ बिटिया का भाई, पूछताछ को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हाथरस, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 09:42 AM IST
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड को लेकर बिटिया के बड़े भाई ने सीबीआई द्वारा की जा रही पूछताछ का खुलासा किया है। उसने बताया कि सीबीआई उससे पूछ रही है कि तुम पर यह भी आरोप लग रहा है कि तुमने अपनी बहन को मारा है। इस पर बिटिया के भाई ने कहा है कि क्या कोई अपनी मां-बहन को मारता है? यदि हमें उसे मारना होता तो फिर हमें उसे घायल अवस्था में थाने क्यों ले जाते?

 
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
