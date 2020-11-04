शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   hathras gang rape case news CBI asks questions to the victim's mother and elder brother for three hours

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की मां और बड़े भाई से तीन घंटे तक सीबीआई ने पूछे सवाल, चंदपा थाने के रिकॉर्ड खंगाले

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 09:35 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा में युवती के साथ हुए कथित सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और मौत मामले में सीबीआई की जांच लगातार जारी है। सीबीआई ने मंगलवार को बिटिया की मां और उसके भाई को अपने शिविर कार्यालय पर बुलवाया और काफी देर तक पूछताछ की। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने आरोपियों के परिजनों से फिर की पूछताछ, घर से जुटाए सबूत, गांव के तीन लोगों को ऑफिस बुलाया

2 नवंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सैलजा संग हुई बदसलूकी के बाद पुलिस सतर्क, खुफिया विभाग ऐसे रख रहा नजर

1 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
मैराथन दौड़
Meerut

गंगा उत्सव: मैराथन दौड़ में युवाओं का जोश देख बेहद खुश हुए अफसर, देखिए आयोजन की तस्वीरें

4 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में कांग्रेस नेता श्यौराज जीवन बोले-भावनाओं में बहकर कुछ कह दिया था...

27 अक्टूबर 2020

धनतेरस पर ऐसे करें कुबेर देवता को प्रसन्न, कभी नहीं होगी धन की कमी
astrology

धनतेरस पर ऐसे करें कुबेर देवता को प्रसन्न, कभी नहीं होगी धन की कमी
करवा, करवा चौथ पर खरीदारी करती महिला
Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक दंपती ने खरीदा ये बेशकीमती करवा, इसकी कीमत जानकर आप रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद पिता-पुत्री हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, समरीन के अलावा भी एक और युवती से निकाह करना चाहता था युवक

4 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद पिता-पुत्री हत्याकांड: पुलिस के हाथ लगे अहम सबूत, एडीजी बोले-सनसनीखेज हत्याकांड का खुलासा जल्द

4 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद पिता-पुत्री हत्याकांड: खौफनाक था घर के अंदर का मंजर, बेरहमी से दी समरीन को मौत, प्रेम संबंधों...

4 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: उमाशंकर ने किया विकास दुबे के खूंखार इरादों का खुलासा, कहा था- पुलिसवालों को सीधे मारो गोली

4 नवंबर 2020

धनतेरस पर ऐसे करें कुबेर देवता को प्रसन्न, कभी नहीं होगी धन की कमी
astrology

धनतेरस पर ऐसे करें कुबेर देवता को प्रसन्न, कभी नहीं होगी धन की कमी
करवा चौथ।
Basti

Karwa Chauth 2020: जानिए आज कब निकलेगा चांद? यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

4 नवंबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के साथी उमाशंकर का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शाम चार बजे ही मंगा ली थी लाइसेंसी बंदूक

4 नवंबर 2020

फोन पर गंदी बातें करने वाले कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष
Kanpur

यूपी: कांग्रेस की पूर्व महिला नेता को फोन पर गंदे-गंदे मैसेज भेजने वाले कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष गए जेल

4 नवंबर 2020

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को युवतियों ने सरेराह पीटा था
Kanpur

यूपी: कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष को जूतों से पीटने वाली युवतियों ने बताया, वो फोन पर करता था घिनौनी बातें

4 नवंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: तीन चश्मदीद और 70 लोग बनाए हैं गवाह, एसआईटी कल पेश कर सकती है चार्जशीट

4 नवंबर 2020

दिल्ली में मौसम: दिल्ली में बढ़ी सर्दी
Delhi NCR

Delhi Weather : दिल्ली में गिरा न्यूनतम तापमान, 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा पारा, आज भी रहा ये हाल तो शीतलहर की होगी घोषणा

4 नवंबर 2020

जाम लगाते लोगों को समझाती पुलिस
Meerut

कोचिंग संचालक की हत्या: पहली करवाचौथ भी नहीं मना पाई पत्नी, त्योहार से पहले ही उजड़ा मांग का सिंदूर

4 नवंबर 2020

एएसपी टिंकी की मौत
Meerut

ASP टिंकी की मौत से यूपी पुलिस में मातम, छह साल की नौकरी में किए थे 49 सनसनीखेज खुलासे, पढ़ें शौर्यगाथा

4 नवंबर 2020

हथौड़े से किया युवक के सिर पर प्रहार
Agra

महिला ने हथौड़े से युवक का सिर फोड़ा, बोली- यह फेसबुक पर लड़कियों को फंसाने की सजा

4 नवंबर 2020

टूंडला उपचुनाव: वोट डालने के लिए एक बूथ पर परिवार आया साथ
Agra

Up Assembly By Election 2020: तस्वीरों में देखिये टूंडला उपचुनाव मतदान की झलकियां

4 नवंबर 2020

आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण
Agra

'खतरनाक' हुई ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदूषित शहरों में सूबे में 11वें स्थान पर पहुंचा आगरा

4 नवंबर 2020

मथुरा में करवा चौथ 2020: सुरीर के बघा मोहल्ले की महिलाएं
Agra

Karwa Chauth 2020: पति की उम्र लंबी हो, इसलिए यहां करवाचौथ पर व्रत नहीं रहतीं सुहागिनें

4 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां और भाई को पूछताछ के लिए ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम
मां और भाई को पूछताछ के लिए ले जाती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीआरपीएफ की टीम
सीआरपीएफ की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X