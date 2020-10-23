हाथरस कांड: चंदपा कोतवाली में सीबीआई की टीम ने फिर खंगाला रिकॉर्ड, दो ग्रामीणों से भी की पूछताछ

{"_id":"5f925a5b8ebc3e9bcc42ca91","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-cbi-team-digs-records-in-chandpa-kotwali-interrogates-two-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f925a5b8ebc3e9bcc42ca91","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-cbi-team-digs-records-in-chandpa-kotwali-interrogates-two-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f925a5b8ebc3e9bcc42ca91","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-cbi-team-digs-records-in-chandpa-kotwali-interrogates-two-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hathras rape case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f925a5b8ebc3e9bcc42ca91","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-cbi-team-digs-records-in-chandpa-kotwali-interrogates-two-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीबीआई टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f925a5b8ebc3e9bcc42ca91","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-cbi-team-digs-records-in-chandpa-kotwali-interrogates-two-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला