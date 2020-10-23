शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: चंदपा कोतवाली में सीबीआई की टीम ने फिर खंगाला रिकॉर्ड, दो ग्रामीणों से भी की पूछताछ

Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 09:51 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा के बिटिया के प्रकरण में सीबीआई की जांच पड़ताल और पूछताछ जारी है। सीबीआई की एक टीम बृहस्पतिवार को फिर चंदपा कोतवाली पहुंची और वहां रिकॉर्ड खंगाला। वहीं एक टीम बिटिया के गांव के दो लोगों को बुलाकर पूछताछ की। 
 
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hathras rape case
hathras rape case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई टीम
सीबीआई टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
गांव में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
