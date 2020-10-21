हाथरस: बिटिया के भाई की डेढ़ साल की बच्ची की तबियत बिगड़ी, निजी अस्पताल में किया गया इलाज

{"_id":"5f906ed38ebc3e9b9e6c650b","slug":"hathras-case-latest-news-victims-elder-brothers-daughter-fell-ill-treated-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f906ed38ebc3e9b9e6c650b","slug":"hathras-case-latest-news-victims-elder-brothers-daughter-fell-ill-treated-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f906ed38ebc3e9b9e6c650b","slug":"hathras-case-latest-news-victims-elder-brothers-daughter-fell-ill-treated-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f906ed38ebc3e9b9e6c650b","slug":"hathras-case-latest-news-victims-elder-brothers-daughter-fell-ill-treated-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f906ed38ebc3e9b9e6c650b","slug":"hathras-case-latest-news-victims-elder-brothers-daughter-fell-ill-treated-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला