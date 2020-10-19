शहर चुनें
Hathras Case News CBI questioned many people including the Erstwhile CO City and Kotwal, documents seen in Chandpa police station

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने तत्कालीन सीओ सिटी और कोतवाल सहित कई लोगों से की पूछताछ, चंदपा थाने में देखे दस्तावेज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 09:54 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा क्षेत्र की बिटिया के प्रकरण में सीबीआई की छानबीन और पूछताछ का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। सीबीआई ने सोमवार को तत्कालीन सीओ सिटी रामशब्द यादव, तत्कालीन कोतवाल चंदपा डीके वर्मा सहित कई पुलिसकर्मियों से पूछताछ की। 
 
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित दिखा बिटिया का परिवार, कहा-इस गांव से तो हमारा ‘देश निकाला’ ही हो जाएगा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में नया मोड़, चश्मदीद होने का दावा करने वाले छोटू को पीड़ित परिवार ने पहचानने से किया इनकार

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Uttarakhand: Fire Destroys Chamoli District Five House Due to High tension Line Short Circuit, Photos
Dehradun

हाईटेंशन लाइन में हुआ शॉर्ट सर्किट, घास पर गिरी चिंगारी से भड़की आग में तबाह हुए पांच घर, तस्वीरें...

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई के सामने चश्मदीद का खुलासा, पीड़िता जमीन पर पड़ी थी भाई और मां उसके पास थे, मैं...

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Contractor shot dead in Ghazipur accused tell himself as close to prominent leaders
Varanasi

ठेकेदार हत्याकांड: आरोपी खुद को बताता है कई प्रमुख नेताओं का करीबी, ग्रामीण खौफ में कहते हैं 'दादा'

19 अक्टूबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
