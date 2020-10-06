शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras case connection with PFI police keeps an eagle eye on villagers and their routine

हाथरस: कहां जाते हैं गांव वाले, किनसे होता है संपर्क, हर गतिविधि पर प्रशासन की पैनी नजर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 10:39 AM IST
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
1 of 5
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में पीएफआई की एंट्री के सबूत मिलने और उसके इशारे पर जातीय दंगे भड़काने की साजिश का खुलासा होने के बाद एजेंसियां अब तमाम सवालों पर काम कर रही हैं। कौन-कौन उकसाने वालों की सूची में शामिल हो सकता है। इन तमाम तथ्यों पर जांच की जा रही है। खुद एडीजी जोन अजय आनंद व आईजी रेंज पीयूष मोर्डिया हाथरस में कैंप किए हुए हैं और इन सवालों की जांच अपनी निगरानी में करा रहे हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें SI Delhi Police और CAPF परीक्षा के बारे में सबकुछ
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case latest news hathras case in hindi full details hathras case accused hathras case update hathras case story

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शहीद वीरेंद्र यादव के परिजन और रिश्तेदार
Agra

उग्रवादी हमले में शहीद हुए वीरेंद्र यादव का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, शहादत पर गांव में हर आंख नम

6 अक्टूबर 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता का दावा- नवजोत सिद्धू से चल रही बातचीत, हमारी पार्टी से लड़ेंगे 2022 का चुनाव

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
अमर और खुशी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: खुशी के नाबालिग होने का तथ्य, कोर्ट में दाखिल चार्जशीट से खुलासा

6 अक्टूबर 2020

स्वीमिंग फूल
Meerut

करोड़पति इंस्पेक्टर, दरोगा, सिपाही रडार पर, एंटी करप्शन को शिकायत का इंतजार 

5 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास विशेष : ऐसे करें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न
astrology

अधिक मास विशेष : ऐसे करें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न
राज्य स्तरीय शिक्षक पुरस्कार
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 17 शिक्षकों को मिला पुरस्कार, जानें क्या है इनकी उपलब्धियां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में सभी आरोपी
Meerut

बागपत: आकाश हत्याकांड में सनसनीखेज खुलासा, पांचों आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में खोला मर्डर का राज

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, घटना की रात एसओ विनय तिवारी नहीं इस शख्स ने की थी मुखबिरी

5 अक्टूबर 2020

बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: चार महिलाओं को भी पुलिस ने बनाया आरोपी, घटना वाली रात किया था ये घिनौना काम

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, छुपकर करती थी ये काम

5 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसओ ने विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला, दबिश की सूचना लीक की

5 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास विशेष : ऐसे करें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न
astrology

अधिक मास विशेष : ऐसे करें भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न
Unlock-5 in Uttarakhand Latest News Today: 20 Thousand Tourists and pilgrims Arrives in Four Days
Dehradun

Unlock-5.0: उत्तराखंड में पर्यटन और तीर्थाटन ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, चार दिन में पहुंचे 20 हजार पर्यटक

5 अक्टूबर 2020

नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में बुटवल की जगह दांग को राजधानी बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर हंगामा, विधानसभा में जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: दांग को राजधानी बनाने के प्रस्ताव से गरमाई नेपाल की सियासत, जनता कर रही विरोध प्रदर्शन

5 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: शूटरों के संपर्क में था बाहुबली का रिश्तेदार महफूज, केस से नाम निकालने में पुलिस का बड़ा खेल

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे को शरण देने वालों से पूछताछ तक नहीं, जानिए पुलिस वालों को मौत देने के बाद कहां रूके थे आरोपी

5 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल गांधी के साथ काजी रशीद मसूद
Meerut

देश में एक और बड़े नेता की मौत, ऐसा रहा राजनीतिक सफर, आठ बार बने सांसद और...

5 अक्टूबर 2020

conspiracy of spreding riots with the help of hanthras kand exposed.
Lucknow

'जस्टिस फॉर हाथरस': यूपी में दंगे के दौरान किन बातों का ध्यान रखना है इसकी दी जा रही थी जानकारी

5 अक्टूबर 2020

जोझपुर झाल में प्रवासी पक्षी फ्लेमिंगो
Agra

जोधपुर झाल पहुंचे प्रवासी पक्षी फ्लेमिंगो, प्रकृति की गोद में कर रहे अठखेलियां, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2020

धरना प्रदर्शन करते रालोद कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

हाथरस कांड: जयंत चौधरी पर लाठीचार्ज से रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं में भारी आक्रोश, योगी सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी, तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2020

ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
Agra

Weather Agra: 100 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने की तरफ अक्तूबर की गर्मी, दहक रही दोपहर

5 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस मामले पर पूर्व विधायक के घर में महापंचायत
Aligarh

हाथरस: आरोपियों के पक्ष में महापंचायत, बोले- दोषियों को जरूर सजा मिले लेकिन निर्दोष को नहीं

5 अक्टूबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

Hathras Rape Case: अलीगढ़ में ही टूटने लगी थी बिटिया की सांसों की डोर, फिर भी आठ दिन तक बिना वेंटिलेटर के रखा

5 अक्टूबर 2020

गांव में तनाव का माहौल
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
गांव में तनाव का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited