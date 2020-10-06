हाथरस: कहां जाते हैं गांव वाले, किनसे होता है संपर्क, हर गतिविधि पर प्रशासन की पैनी नजर

{"_id":"5f7bf73e8ebc3e9bbb18cb19","slug":"hathras-case-connection-with-pfi-police-keeps-an-eagle-eye-on-villagers-and-their-routine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7bf73e8ebc3e9bbb18cb19","slug":"hathras-case-connection-with-pfi-police-keeps-an-eagle-eye-on-villagers-and-their-routine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7bf73e8ebc3e9bbb18cb19","slug":"hathras-case-connection-with-pfi-police-keeps-an-eagle-eye-on-villagers-and-their-routine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7bf73e8ebc3e9bbb18cb19","slug":"hathras-case-connection-with-pfi-police-keeps-an-eagle-eye-on-villagers-and-their-routine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7bf73e8ebc3e9bbb18cb19","slug":"hathras-case-connection-with-pfi-police-keeps-an-eagle-eye-on-villagers-and-their-routine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तनाव का माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला