बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के स्वास्थ्य के लिए यहां किया गया हवन-पूजन, बेचैन दिखे लोग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 11:50 AM IST
भारत रत्न पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की तबियत खराब होने और उनके आल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट आफ मेडिकल साइंस (एम्स) में भर्ती कराए जाने की खबर ने शहर वासियों को व्याकुल कर दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1f58bc4f1c1ba96e8b78c1","slug":"worshiped-for-the-atal-bihari-vajpayee-to-be-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928-\u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.