बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 12:41 PM IST
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
1 of 5
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अगर गुरुवार को ताजमहल, आगरा किला, फतेहपुर सीकरी समेत ताजनगरी के स्मारकों को देखने आ रहे हैं तो फायदे में रहेंगे। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण के किसी भी स्मारक में गुरुवार पूरे दिन निःशुल्क प्रवेश किया जा सकता है। 
city & states agra uttar pradesh free tajmahal entry world heritage week tajmahal tajmahal ticket fatehpur sikri tajmahal tourist

ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
