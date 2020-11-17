बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

{"_id":"5fb374c6abe4d3303f0975c4","slug":"world-heritage-week-tajmahal-agra-fort-and-fatehpur-sikri-will-free-for-tourist","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला