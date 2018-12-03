शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   World Disabilities Day games held by Tears dull institute in agra

तस्वीरें: विश्व विकलांग दिवस पर खेलों का आयोजन, दिव्यांग बच्चों ने दिखाया हुनर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 09:35 PM IST
ऊंची कूद करता दिव्यांग छात्र
1 of 6
आगरा में विश्व विकलांग दिवस पर टीयर्स मंद बुद्धि संस्थान में 27वीं खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि मुख्य विकास अधिकारी रवींद्र कुमार मांदड, विशिष्ट अतिथि नंद किशोर मघरानी रहे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world disabilities day tears dull institute agra news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

Subodh Kumar Rathore
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल में जान गंवाने वाले इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध थे दिलेर व खुशमिजाज, देखें उनकी चुनिंदा तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मुलायम का करीबी ये पूर्व मंत्री सपा से किया गया बाहर, अखिलेश ने कहा था ‘गद्दार कौन है...जानते हैं'

3 दिसंबर 2018

martyr
Dehradun

शहीद की अंत्येष्टि में फूट-फूटकर रोया पूरा गांव, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचीं डीएम हुईं बेहोश, तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार
Agra

बुलंदशहर बवाल: शहीद पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा, हर कोई गमगीन

3 दिसंबर 2018

jammu kashmir police
Jammu

J&K: पशु तस्करी के प्रयास के बाद जमकर हुआ बवाल, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने की पत्थरबाजी, ट्रक में लगाईं आग

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

महिला पुलिसकर्मी बच्चों को लेकर दफ्तर में काम करती हुई
Delhi NCR

यूपी पुलिस की इन दो महिला सिपाहियों को सेल्यूट, वर्दी के साथ-साथ निभा रहीं ममता का फर्ज

3 दिसंबर 2018

तब्लीगी इज्तमा
Meerut

इज्तमा में जाने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, संभालने में पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, देखें तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल: गोली लगने से युवक की मौत, बहन बोली- घर का लाडला था सुमित

3 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार (फाइल)
Agra

बुलंदशहर बवाल: तीन माह पहले ही हुआ था इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार का तबादला, भीड़ ने ले ली जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

martyr
Dehradun

सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अभ्यास के दौरान शहीद हुए उत्तराखंड के लाल का अंतिम संस्कार, भर आई आंखें

3 दिसंबर 2018

Shimla: 80 percent advance booking in Hotels for New Year and christmas Celebration
Shimla

शिमला घूमने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो ये खबर पढ़ लें, बाद में पछताना न पड़े

3 दिसंबर 2018

हाथी ने पलट दी कार
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: नेशनल हाईवे पर टस्कर हाथी ने फिर मचाया उत्पात, शिक्षकों की कार पलटी

3 दिसंबर 2018

क्रिकेट मैच
Lucknow

नवाबों के शहर में सुनील शेट्टी व पूर्व क्रिकेटरों समेत इन सेलीब्रिटी ने लगाए चौके-छक्के, तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

बेगम हजरत महल
Lucknow

नखलऊवा पंचः न टोपी दर्द देती न वह बेगम हजरत महल होतीं, पढ़ें ये रोचक मामला

3 दिसंबर 2018

No relief by Himachal Government To PTA PAT and PARA Teachers in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

पीटीए, पैट और पैरा अध्यापकों को नियमित करने में फंसा पेच

3 दिसंबर 2018

कार रैली
Lucknow

...जब सड़कों पर उतरीं 90 साल पुरानी 'हसीनाएं', तो देखने उमड़ पड़ा सारा शहर, तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

फैशन डिजाइनिंग के आकाश पर बनारस की बालाएं, यूपी डिजाइनर वीक में लहराया परचम

3 दिसंबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

मेरठ : इज्तमा में पहुंचने वालों का कांवड़ियों की तर्ज पर किया स्वागत, स्टेशन पर जुटी भारी भीड़

2 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

EXCLUSIVE रिपोर्ट: चौंका देगी प्राइमरी स्कूलों की ये सच्चाई, तस्वीरों से खुली पोल

3 दिसंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

मिस और मिस्टर काशी के ऑडिशन में पहुंचे हुनरबाज, तस्वीरों में देखें इनका अंदाज

3 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: 'मौत' को हराकर नई जंग की तैयारी में जुटा जवान, जज्बा देख करेंगे आप भी सलाम

3 दिसंबर 2018

ऊंची कूद करता दिव्यांग छात्र
खेल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
खेल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
खेल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
विश्व सेवा चैरिटेबल फाउंडेशन की ओर से रैली निकाली गई
विश्व विकलांग दिवस के मौके पर रैली निकाली गई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.