{"_id":"5c05545cbdec22414e4312ef","slug":"world-disabilities-day-games-held-by-tears-dull-institute-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: विश्व विकलांग दिवस पर खेलों का आयोजन, दिव्यांग बच्चों ने दिखाया हुनर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 09:35 PM IST
आगरा में विश्व विकलांग दिवस पर टीयर्स मंद बुद्धि संस्थान में 27वीं खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि मुख्य विकास अधिकारी रवींद्र कुमार मांदड, विशिष्ट अतिथि नंद किशोर मघरानी रहे।
