यूपीः पत्नी की पीट-पीटकर नृशंस हत्या से सनसनी, बच्ची लेकर पति फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 10:56 AM IST
हत्यारोपी का घर में जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
1 of 5
हत्यारोपी का घर में जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद जनपद के थाना जसराना में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। पति ने पत्नी को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला और डेढ़ साल की बच्ची को लेकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।
 
