'नीर का पीर' उठाने को मजबूर राधारानी की सखी रंगदेवी के गांव की महिलाएं, रोज होती है पानी से 'जंग'

{"_id":"5e25cb7e8ebc3e4ae07e9388","slug":"water-crisis-in-radha-rani-near-village-rankoli-rang-devi-sakhi-mathura-barsana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0930' \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0916\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 '\u091c\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव रांकौली की महिलाएं पानी लाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगदेवी सखी का मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव की कीचड़ युक्त गलियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव रांकौली के स्थानीय लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव रांकौली के स्थानीय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला