ताजमहल में तीन घंटे से ज्यादा रुके तो कराना पड़ेगा 'रिचार्ज', जानिए नई व्यवस्था के बारे में

{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टर्न स्टाइल गेट का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करता पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfe1571bdec22072e6f9ac9","slug":"visitor-stay-only-three-hours-one-ticket-at-taj-mahal-after-turnstile-gate-system","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला