Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › visitor stay only three hours one ticket at Taj Mahal after turnstile Gate system

ताजमहल में तीन घंटे से ज्यादा रुके तो कराना पड़ेगा 'रिचार्ज', जानिए नई व्यवस्था के बारे में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 02:01 PM IST
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
1 of 6
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में प्रवेश के लिए टर्न स्टाइल गेट व्यवस्था शुरू हो गई है। फिलहाल टिकट स्कैन कर पर्यटकों को प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। जल्द ही मैगनेटिक क्वॉइन (सिक्का) से ताज में प्रवेश मिल सकेगा। ताजमहल पर यह नई व्यवस्था शुरुआती दिनों में तो सफल साबित होती दिख रही है। हालांकि पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि टर्न स्टाइल गेट व्यवस्था की असली परीक्षा पर्यटन सीजन यानी अक्टूबर से होगी। 
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक
ताजमहल में टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी
टर्न स्टाइल गेट का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करता पर्यटक
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करता पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
