वसंत पंचमी: हर तरफ छाया वसंती उल्लास, देखिए 'ऋतुराज' के स्वागत की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e32b0018ebc3eeb841b6e77","slug":"vasant-panchami-celebration-in-dayalbagh-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940: \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f '\u090b\u0924\u0941\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दयालबाग में सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत महोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत महोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दयालबाग में सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैरतअंगेज करतब करते जिमनास्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैरतअंगेज करतब करते जिमनास्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला