इस बार होली पर उड़ेगा ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के चरणों पर चढ़ाए फूलों से बना गुलाल, हो रही यह तैयारी

रामकुमार रौतेला, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 02:29 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में देशी-विदेशी पुष्पों से सजा फूलबंगला (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में देशी-विदेशी पुष्पों से सजा फूलबंगला (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस बार रंगों के त्योहार होली पर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के शृंगार में लगे फूलों से बने गुलाल से होली खेलिए। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की लीला स्थली वृंदावन में ठाकुरजी के चरणों में बिछने वाले फूलों से गुलाल बनने का काम शुरू हो चुका है। यह गुलाल पूरी तरह से रसायन मुक्त है। अब यह खास गुलाल लोगों की डिमांड पर घर तक पहुंचेगा।
holi 2020 gulal thakur banke bihari
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में देशी-विदेशी पुष्पों से सजा फूलबंगला (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में देशी-विदेशी पुष्पों से सजा फूलबंगला (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलाल बनाने में जुटीं महिलाएं
गुलाल बनाने में जुटीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अगरबत्ती तैयार करतीं विधवा महिलाएं
अगरबत्ती तैयार करतीं विधवा महिलाएं
