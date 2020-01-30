इस बार होली पर उड़ेगा ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के चरणों पर चढ़ाए फूलों से बना गुलाल, हो रही यह तैयारी

{"_id":"5e329ae88ebc3e4af81a833d","slug":"holi-2020-gulal-makes-by-flowers-offered-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में देशी-विदेशी पुष्पों से सजा फूलबंगला (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलाल बनाने में जुटीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अगरबत्ती तैयार करतीं विधवा महिलाएं