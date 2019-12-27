शहर चुनें

उपद्रव की कहानी बताते भर आईं सिपाही की आंखें, बोले- सामने थी मौत हाजी कदीर बने 'फरिश्ता'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 12:15 PM IST
हाजी कदीर के साथ सिपाही का परिवार
1 of 5
हाजी कदीर के साथ सिपाही का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में पिछले शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज के बाद हुए उपद्रव में थाना उत्तर में तैनात सिपाही अजय उपद्रवियों के बीच फंस गए थे। बलवाइयों ने उन्हें बुरी तरह पीटकर घायल कर दिया था। इस बीच एक शख्स उनके लिए फरिश्ता बनकर आया। बृहस्पतिवार को इलाज के बाद घर में अजय ने पूरा घटनाक्रम बताया। पढिए पूरी रिपोर्ट...
up police constable violence in firozabad miscreants thana uttar firozabad
हाजी कदीर के साथ सिपाही का परिवार
हाजी कदीर के साथ सिपाही का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजय कुमार पुत्र जयपाल सिंह
अजय कुमार पुत्र जयपाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्रवार को हुए उपद्रव की फोटो
शुक्रवार को हुए उपद्रव की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना उत्तर में तैनात कांस्टेबल अजय
थाना उत्तर में तैनात कांस्टेबल अजय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में सिपाही की वर्दी देने पहुंचे हाजी कदीर
थाने में सिपाही की वर्दी देने पहुंचे हाजी कदीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
