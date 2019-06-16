शहर चुनें

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष हत्याकांडः मनीष और दरवेश के बीच चल रही थी 'रिश्तों की जंग'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 10:17 AM IST
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की हत्या की वजह से धीरे-धीरे पर्दा उठ रहा है। यह तो पहले से ही साफ हो गया था कि मनीष को गुस्सा दरवेश के साथ सतीश को देखकर आया था। मनीष और दरवेश के करीबी वकीलों का कहना है कि तीन महीने से दोनों के बीच बोलचाल बंद थी। इसकी वजह यह थी कि दरवेश की जिंदगी में मनीष की जगह इंस्पेक्टर सतीश ने ले ली थी। 
up bar council chief darvesh yadav advocate darvesh yadav shot dead
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय स्व.दरवेश यादव
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय स्व.दरवेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एडीजी अजय आनंद को घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते जिला जज अजय कुमार श्रीवास्तव
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एडीजी अजय आनंद को घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते जिला जज अजय कुमार श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
